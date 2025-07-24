Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

