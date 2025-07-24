Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSWC

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,213 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $6,407,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.