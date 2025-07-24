Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 48,014 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 793,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,987,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,556,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 180,037 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 41.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.39.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
