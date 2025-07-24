Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 48,014 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 793,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,987,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,556,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 180,037 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 41.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

