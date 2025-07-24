Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $3.88

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE LAC opened at $3.27 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 735,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 239,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.