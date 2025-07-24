Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 22.5%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.