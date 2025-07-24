IMA Advisory Services Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.