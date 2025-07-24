4,555 Shares in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

