5,417 Shares in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,714,000 after purchasing an additional 321,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FMC by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. FMC Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.