AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) COO Sells $539,900.00 in Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $539,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,017.82. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 61.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth about $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

