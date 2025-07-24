KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22,699.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,112,000 after purchasing an additional 924,305 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,212,000 after acquiring an additional 825,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,024,000 after acquiring an additional 353,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $164.82 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.31.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

