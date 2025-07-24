Readystate Asset Management LP Increases Stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after purchasing an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after purchasing an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,118,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,259,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 172,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.9%

SM stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

