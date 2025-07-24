Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $23.69 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

