Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,281 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 57,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

