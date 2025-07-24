Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $25.82 Million Stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $83,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after purchasing an additional 562,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 454,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

