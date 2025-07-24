Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

