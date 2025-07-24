Roundview Capital LLC Sells 613 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 257,831 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Toast by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 818,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $4,928,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after buying an additional 4,147,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toast Price Performance
TOST stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.
In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,389.82. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
