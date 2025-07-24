Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGT opened at $154.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.90. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a one year low of $121.09 and a one year high of $155.07.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

