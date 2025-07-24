iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.91 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.