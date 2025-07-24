Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $170.28 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

