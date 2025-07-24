Roundview Capital LLC Buys 379 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Jabil by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16,190.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521,960 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.48, for a total value of $697,604.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,253.76. This trade represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,100. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,645 shares of company stock worth $62,010,922. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE JBL opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.12. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

