2,948 Shares in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,231.02. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $96,647.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,874.52. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Up 1.0%

ZLAB opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 60.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

