Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $28,765,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NetEase Trading Up 0.8%

NetEase stock opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

