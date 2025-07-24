Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000.

Get PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research lowered PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $1.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $1.11. This represents a yield of 5.8%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.