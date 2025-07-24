Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 637.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,858,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $269.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

