3,300 Shares in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after purchasing an additional 515,378 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Lennar by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

