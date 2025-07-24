Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 182,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,584 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 37,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,332. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.22 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

