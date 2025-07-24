Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 19,233 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

