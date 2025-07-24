Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 322,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $58.65.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

