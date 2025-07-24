Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $972,000 Investment in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Birkenstock stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

