Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings faster than the overall market. These firms typically reinvest profits into research, development or expansion rather than paying dividends. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for potential capital appreciation, though they often carry higher valuations and greater price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $20.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,412,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,440,211. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a PE ratio of -15,467.84. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,361. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,094.15. The stock had a trading volume of 265,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,818. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,013.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $972.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Read More