Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,541,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,662 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,501,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,114,000 after purchasing an additional 229,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Noble Gas by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Investec raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

American Noble Gas Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Noble Gas Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

