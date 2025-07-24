Top Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – July 22nd

CSX, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges, most notably the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. They represent ownership stakes in Canadian corporations, granting shareholders a proportional claim on the company’s profits and assets. The performance of Canadian stocks is often influenced by domestic factors such as commodity prices, interest rates and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 7,633,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,551,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $99.32. 832,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 1,017,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,037. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

