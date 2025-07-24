Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $294,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 92.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $2,415,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.00 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

