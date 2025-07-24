Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $15,852,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,439,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CTS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 73,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CTS by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57,135 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CTS by 7,434.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CTS Corporation has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $59.68.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). CTS had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

