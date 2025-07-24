SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 4,372 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 130.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 66.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.