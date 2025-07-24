Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,752,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,865.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 217,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.50.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE LAD opened at $319.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $247.01 and a one year high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.