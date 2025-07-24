Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 354.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 245,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,360. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

