Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $415.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

