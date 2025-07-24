Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 143.9% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $818,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 264.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $174.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

