Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of BOX worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $1,808,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 248.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,573.04. This trade represents a 25.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 133,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,125.78. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,023 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 21.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.