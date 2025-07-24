Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 268,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 328,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 1,735,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 571,437 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $281,043,336.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 2.30. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BTSG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

