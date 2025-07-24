Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSHQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 93.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 172,333 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,886,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $332.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

