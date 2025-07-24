172,657 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.