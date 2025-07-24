Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at DA Davidson

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $581,412.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,510,458.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $20,021,719.68. Following the sale, the director owned 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. This represents a 14.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,447 shares of company stock worth $43,878,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

