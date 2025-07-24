The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

