6,373 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 151.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 94,355 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

