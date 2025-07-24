Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 28,370 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%

CFG stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.