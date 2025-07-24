Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 28,370 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%
CFG stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.