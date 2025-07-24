Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.02 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $58.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

