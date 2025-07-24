Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,494 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $588,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $166,061,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

