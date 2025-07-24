Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

